CONTENT WARNING: This article includes detailed information about autopsy procedures and the disappearance and death of a teenage girl.

HARDIN — Big Horn County on Tuesday officially requested the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation perform an independent analysis of its investigation regarding Selena Not Afraid’s disappearance and death. What began as a missing person’s case has morphed into an ongoing investigation since Not Afraid’s body was found last week. The 16-year-old was found within 1 mile of where she was last seen at a rest stop near Hardin after a 20-day search.

Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair was quick to declare there was no foul play suspected — a position which drew criticism from some of the public.

Potential charges

Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris issued a press release Jan. 21 demanding the production of evidence from the BHCSO and other involved agencies detailing law enforcement’s efforts in the search. No charges against any individuals have been filed as of noon Tuesday.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn said Harris and Yellowstone County officials will determine if the details of the case warrant criminal charges — from the house party Not Afraid attended in Billings New Year’s Eve, where she was allegedly served alcohol, to where she was left at the rest area.

“No characterizations of evidence or promises of immunity by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office are binding upon the State of Montana in criminal prosecution,” Harris said in the release. “The County Attorney’s Office will not characterize the circumstances of the discovery of any dead body as reflecting foul play or not reflecting foul play, until such time as all necessary and proper investigative leads are followed and all available evidence is reviewed and scrutinized.”

Harris declined to speculate on a timeline for when all evidence will be compiled and charges decided upon, however he said the review process will be completed in a timely manner to preserve witness recollections and evidence.

Harris said in the release he considered the search for Not Afraid to be both a missing person’s case and a criminal investigation as of Jan. 14. Harris issued a public release Jan. 23 with the preliminary results of Not Afraid’s autopsy.

Montana State Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Robert Kurtzman conducted an examination at the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings and did not find any injuries to her body that suggested assault or physical abuse.

Evidence from the examination is consistent with death by exposure, according to the release, but an official cause of death will be determined upon review of the full toxicology report.

Winburn said the results should be back within about four weeks. The BHCSO’s position at this time is there is no definitive evidence to suggest foul play based on the investigation up to this point, and note of a lack of tire treads and footprints around Not Afraid’s body when she was found.

“It’s still too early to clear anything up,” Winburn said.

The undersheriff would not comment on the estimated time of the girl’s death, and the county attorney told The Press the coroner would also not give a comment until after the official release of findings.

Days that followed

Six individuals — four adult males, one adult female and Not Afraid, the only juvenile — left a house party in Billings when their car broke down at the rest area, Winburn recounted from witness statements. The driver figured if he got the car running again, all individuals should be back in the vehicle so they could leave without the car breaking down again.

The males returned to the vehicle but the females didn’t want to get back in and the driver “took off,” Winburn said. The driver then called his mother to go to the rest area and pick up the two females. When she arrived, Not Afraid was not there.

The female witness told law enforcement Not Afraid crossed a fence and started hiking toward trees. The mother continued on to help escort the vehicle that broke down again farther down the road.

The female witness gave no explanation for why Not Afraid crossed the fence but said Not Afraid had tried to convince the witness to go with her, Winburn said. Winburn declined to comment on whether Not Afraid had run away before or shown a history of similar behavior.

Despite witness statements, Winburn said for the first few days of the search, law enforcement wasn’t convinced she had made it to the rest area until they found “hard evidence” she had been there — a social media post showing part of her body with the clothes she was reportedly wearing.

About 25-30 law enforcement professionals and 20-30 volunteers assisted in the search over 20 days. Neither the Bureau of Indian Affairs nor BHCSO could provide a comprehensive list of when agencies and individuals became involved in the search.

BHCSO deputies searched the afternoon she was reported missing, through the night and into the next day when Winburn was sworn in as undersheriff and joined the search. They began in the direction the female witness statement provided.

Not Afraid was found wearing boots and with an un-powered cellphone, which they determined had died in Billings where the last ping was recorded, Winburn said. Leads from the investigation influenced the search. For example, the female witness left her shoes at the house party in Billings.

“They weren’t positive [Not Afraid] had shoes on either,” Winburn said. “So, in their minds, that might have limited how far out they went that first night…once it started getting dark it was windy and rainy and cold. It got really cold that night.”

The FBI out of Billings joined the search and brought a Child Abduction Rapid Deploy team leader from Denver to organize the command center at the BHCSO while the BIA managed the command center at the rest area.

The first night, law enforcement deployed and then recalled a thermal drone when the weather became wet and windy. The operator was concerned about flying the drone around power lines, Winburn said. He could not confirm if the area was searched on foot after the drone was recalled.

Not Afraid was found beyond the power lines. She may have hiked out some distance the first day and returned later — one reason why she may not have been found the first night, Winburn said.

The Department of Interior’s ranger search and rescue team executed a grid search to definitively eliminate each area of the grid, Winburn said. A map of the search shows what areas were searched by day. One expansive search along I-90 Jan. 17 was executed on the assumption that if she had walked, she’d stay close to the road.

“We could have got the tracking team out quicker,” Winburn said. “We realize that volunteer searches are not that — they’re helpful but they’re not helpful to the point where we can say, ‘This has been searched enough, we know she’s not there.’ They could have walked by her.”

Winburn said the BHCSO could have also organized some further training with volunteers about search tactics to potentially find her body more quickly. There was no debris covering Not Afraid’s body and no obvious scavenging, Winburn said.

Because of the angle from the road and nature of the landscape, when they looked in the direction she was found, they couldn’t see her until they became extremely close to the body, he said.

A full coroner’s report and death certificate have not been filed as of 1 p.m. Tuesday. A toxicology report will show if she had consumed alcohol or other drugs around the time of her death.

Breaking down an autopsy

Sheridan County Coroner PJ Kane said if this were his case, he wouldn’t jump to any conclusions about the cause of death until toxicology results come back.

Body position at the scene is an important consideration for determining cause of death, especially if hypothermia is possible, Kane said. Weather plays a role in body condition after a 20-day period — birds will typically feed on anything deceased quickly and some warm January days might have spurred insect activity, he said. Every peck mark and bite should be documented along with any other markers on her body, Kane said.

If forensic experts approach the case as a potential homicide and work their way backward, “every cut, scratch, tattoo, bruise, anything like that they would go ahead and document and photograph at that time,” Kane said.

A forensic pathologist will examine internal organs and look for damage. A hair sample would show drug use that can be dated like tree rings. Sometimes, a coroner must attempt to disprove a litany of possible causes of death rather than proving any one, Kane said.

“Hypothermia, it’s something that you can’t test for,” Kane said. “So, the reason that we would do the forensic autopsy, photograph, go through everything — nothing else is found…you rule out everything else possible and then you’re left with that.”

In a standard case, the coroner or medical examiner begins by collecting body specimens and blood for the toxicology report, which will test for a broad panel of drugs, Kane said.

One account of the search

Billings Police Department Officer David Firebaugh and K9 Dutch joined the search around 8:30 p.m. on Day One — New Year’s Day. They also assisted with evidence tracking in Billings.

Firebaugh and Dutch searched a 500- by 500-yard grid area near the rest stop staging area. He based his search on where the search party had stopped, started at that border and continued east.

Dutch is trained to follow the strongest human scent and will pick up the hottest trail, meaning tracking an individual from their last known point is difficult, he said.

Firebaugh said rather than letting Dutch off-leash to spread out on his own, he kept him close to prevent any potential bite situations with searchers. Dutch is a trained bite dog who is accustomed to catching “bad guys,” not missing people, Firebaugh said.

Another K9 from Stillwater County, Montana, assisted with the search along the interstate, he said. Firebaugh said they spent about an hour and a half searching the area but without concrete information to guide their search, their route was fairly arbitrary. Firebaugh said he learned later they had been heading in the opposite direction of where she was found.

Dutch ran several successful tracks but all turned out to be searchers’ scents. After resting and preparing to redeploy with Dutch, Firebaugh was called off and told the area had already been ground searched.

Firebaugh also attempted to locate evidence in Billings based on pings from Not Afraid’s cellphone.

The FBI provided GPS markers for cellphone pings, which were likely social media posts during and after the party she was reportedly at New Year’s Eve, he said.

Firebaugh searched from the house and along Montana Avenue in Billings, following the most likely path from the party to I-90. He was attempting to ensure the phone wasn’t lost, thrown out or dumped — using Dutch to search for items with human odor. He found plenty of items but none indicating a lead on Not Afraid, he said.

“That late in the game, that’s normal and expected,” Firebaugh said.

The possibility that her body was laying there and everyone missed it isn’t out of the question, he said. However, neither Firebaugh, his K9, nor his partner who joined the search found any visual signs of her body.

Again, officials did and would not estimate the amount of time it would take to receive the toxicology report back, but Harris hopes for an expedited process.