SHERIDAN — Monday afternoon, a local woman called The Sheridan Press to report that several teenage boys had come to her door asking for a donation on behalf of the newspaper.

Do not donate. These individuals are not representatives of The Press; the newspaper is not seeking donations of any kind.

Unknowingly, the woman made a contribution.

As of Monday evening, Sheridan Police Department had been contacted and was sending an officer to interview the victim.

If this happens to you, contact SPD at (307) 672-2413.