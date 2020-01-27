SHERIDAN — University of Wyoming Alumni Association scholarship applications for the 2020-21 academic year are now available. The application deadline is March 15.

The UWAA provides scholarships to in-state students, out-of-state students, community college transfers, current college students and graduate students.

Both “apply-to” scholarships — those requiring a separate application process — and “auto-match” scholarships — those that automatically match to a student profile — are available this year. All UWAA scholarships will assist in fulfilling students’ university commitments, which are separate from the Hathaway Scholarship. Students receiving the Trustees’ Scholars Award do not qualify for UWAA scholarships.

Endowed scholarships for which the UWAA coordinates selection include the Fred Gray Memorial Scholarship; John and Helen Ilsey Family Foundation/Sheridan County Alumni Network Scholarship; Hershler/Skinner Family Memorial Scholarship; Jeanine and Warren Hodges UWAA Scholarship; John and Patricia Eastman UWAA Scholarship; John P. Ellbogen Foundation Scholarship; John Evezich Memorial Scholarship; Kembel Family Alumni Scholarship; Mary Lou Rechard Memorial Scholarship; Platte Valley Bank Alumni Scholarship; Reed Family UW Alumni Association Scholarship; Roberta M. Darnall Scholarship; Robert W. McBride Alumni Scholarship; Shaw Family Scholarship; and the Tuff Samuelson Memorial Scholarship. Not all named scholarships are awarded every year.

In addition to endowed scholarships, the UWAA manages scholarships that are funded directly from scholarship donations and proceeds from the annual alumni scholarship auction each spring. These include multicultural, Native American, honors, U.S. veterans, UW juniors and seniors, and graduate student scholarships; network scholarships; and scholarships for students of UWAA members.

Every year, an additional 24 scholarships are awarded through the UW license plate program.

All apply-to applications must be completed and submitted online. Available scholarships may be viewed online without having login information. Applicants will only be able to apply for scholarships once they have been admitted to UW, and they will need their WyoWeb usernames and passwords to apply.

For scholarship requirements, go to www.uwyo.edu/alumni/scholarships/scholarship-opportunities-and-applications.html.

For more information, call Amy Morgan at the UWAA at 307-766-4166 or email amorga19@uwyo.edu.