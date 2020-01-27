SHERIDAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019.

There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in 12 college-level credits. This list was current as of Jan. 14 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.

The 1,261 students with a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.

The Dean’s List includes the 3,643 students earning GPAs of 3.5 or above for the fall semester.

Local students named to MSU’s president’s or dean’s lists, include:

• Big Horn: Brice Beisher, Marissa Johansson, Madison Wilkerson*

• Sheridan: Zachary Gale, Chancellor Perry, Rainey Schoonmaker, Kaitlin Shaw, Timothy Small*, Coy Steel, Talia Steel

• Story: Bradford Burns*