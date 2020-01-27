Academics for All is pleased to congratulate Elsa Petzold, daughter of Melissa Petzold, as this week’s Summit Award honoree.

Over the course of her high school experience Petzold has taken a mixture of home school, high school and college classes. She is currently enrolled in Advanced Placement physics and maintains an impressive GPA of 3.785. Petzold has taken advantage of what she calls, “Sheridan College’s great dual and concurrent enrollment program,” allowing her to complete her history, English and public speaking core classes to advance her college career while saving financially.

As a Junior, Petzold was recognized on Sheridan College’s Part-Time Honor Roll and received an academic letter at Sheridan High School.

Home schooling for Petzold started in fourth grade and, by her own report, required discipline. She learned the importance of time management early as she had to set her own schedule. She quickly discovered that if she worked hard she could start summer sooner and have time to explore other interests. In contrast to home schooling, her high school classes opened up opportunities to work and learn in a group setting, which she describes as a necessity for her future growth in college and in the work force.

Petzold’s time at Sheridan High School exposed her to additional resources by way of educators such as Timothy Daniels. Although Petzold learned to love math from she still considered the subject a “weak spot.” Daniels, knowing better, forced Petzold to acknowledge she was underestimating herself.

“(Petzold) basically made herself a better math student through hard work and dedication,” Daniels said. “I had to move her up to my pre-calculus because she was outworking all the students in the other class and proved that she was ready.”

Petzold has nothing but a high regard for Daniels and his dedication to all students and, in fact, has nominated him for recognition as one of AFA’s Outstanding Educators for 2019-2020. She is grateful for his willingness to help her prepare for the ACT and is acutely aware of his ever helpful presence, for all those desiring extra assistance, both before and after school hours.

In her free time, Petzold enjoys volunteering, skiing, hiking, puzzles, computer games and working with and training animals (goats, dogs, horses) for shows. She has been very active in FFA and 4-H throughout her high school years and credits these programs for teaching her responsibility and leadership skills. Petzold has been president of her 4-H club for two terms and has acted as a leader in the 4-H goat program. In FFA she has done livestock judging for the past four years and placed 15th at the 2017 State Convention.

Petzold gives credit to her livestock judging coach, for helping her improve when publicly speaking and also teaching her how to quickly and rationally make decisions. In 2018 Petzold entered a competition through 4-H and FFA called the Youth Business Ventures and won a $1,000 business grant from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce for her goat breeding program.

After high school, Petzold plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming. Petzold was one of 18 students competitively selected from across the state to attend the Engineering Summer Program at UW where she was able to see, first hand, what engineers do. While Petzold remains unsure of her eventual career path, she feels certain that the field of mechanical engineering will allow her to utilize her skills in math and science to, in her own words, “solve problems and help make the world a better place.”