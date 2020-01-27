BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — For many living at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, winter means strapping on cross-country skis or snowshoes and heading out for a serene adventure in a land hushed by snow.

It might even mean loading up the fat bike for a major leg workout.

The Bighorns offer several cross-country ski and snowshoe areas, three off U.S. Highway 14 west of Dayton and three off U.S. Highway 16 west of Buffalo. Trails are open December through May.

The Black Mountain Nordic Club was formed in 2001 to promote cross-country skiing and provide consistent trail grooming at the Sibley Lake and Cutler Hill ski areas in the northern Bighorns.

All grooming and other maintenance work is done by volunteers.

In recent years, members expanded the warming hut on the Sibley Lake trail system, increasing its size to 20-by-7 feet, adding a 6-foot deck out front and installing a second wood stove. The original hut, used summer and winter, was built in 1983 and got crowded on busy days.

Membership in the Black Mountain Nordic Club is $25 for individuals and $40 for families. Fees cover grooming costs and prevent the ski areas from having to charge a day use fee for maintenance.

In the southern Bighorns, the Pole Creek and Willow Park ski areas offer a variety of loops, hills, ridges and forested areas to explore, with a total of 24 groomed trail miles.

When there is enough snow, South Park off Brundage Lane in Sheridan offers a groomed trail for a quick ski or snowshoe getaway.

Near Sheridan

• Sibley Lake #558: Located 20 miles west of Dayton on U.S. Highway 14, these trails are track set for classic skiing and some loops provide for skate/ski opportunities. Snowshoers are also welcome, but no dogs, please. Trail system begins and ends at Sibley Lake parking area.

• Cutler Hill #552: Bring your dog and get out to enjoy gentle slopes, spur trails and a meadow loop on this groomed trail system. Find the parking area on the north side of U.S. Highway 14 just 19 miles west of Dayton.

• Antelope Butte #559: Head over the mountains on U.S. Highway 14 to find this ski area 40 miles east of Greybull. The system offers four loops that wind through forests of lodgepole pine and break into open parks surrounded by scenic views. The trails begin and end at the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area parking lot on Forest Service Road 244.

Near Buffalo

• Pole Creek #557: Head west on U.S. Highway 16 to find seven loops that will satisfy any skill level. The light usage and nearly 11 miles of groomed trail provide for a peaceful outing. Trail begins and ends at the parking area on Forest Service Road 457.

• Pole Creek: This area offers cross-country skiers and snowshoers the chance to explore loops, hills, ridges and forested areas all winter long. Take Highway 16 west from Buffalo 17 miles and turn onto Forest Service Road 456.

• Willow Park #556: Find 13 miles of groomed trails for a variety of skill levels on loops, hills and ridges — all with breathtaking scenery. Trails begin and end at the Willow Park picnic area 45 miles west of Buffalo on Highway 16.