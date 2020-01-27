Seth Ulvestad is executive director of Sheridan Recreation District.

I have been fortunate to have an excellent start to the new year. It began with the Resolution Run 5k Jan. 4. Since we put the event on, I wasn’t able to participate, but I felt lucky to be given a beautiful January day to host it. The event exceeded my expectations in participation and good vibes and I felt fortunate to start 2020 that way.

Outside of work, I was able to go to the Moonlight Ski event at Sibley Lake Nordic Ski Area on Jan. 11. I have participated in this event before and it is always a good time. There are not a lot of activities a person can do outside at night, and cross-country skiing on the mountain under the full moon is a fun way to change that. Our community is lucky to have an organization like Black Mountain Nordic Club to organize such a fun event and keep the nordic trails in fantastic condition.

Jan. 18 I had the opportunity to help the Sheridan Junior High School after-school program and Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area put on a statewide middle school nordic meet. I wasn’t introduced to nordic skiing until I was 20 years old, so watching 150 kids between the ages of 11 and 14 cruise a 3.5-kilometer course was really rewarding.

I commend the folks involved with the SJHS program, ABMRA and Black Mountain Nordic Club for getting so many youth on skis. For those groups to share their passions for being outdoors and skiing with so many youth in our community is awesome. Many of the youth that participate will develop a lifelong passion for being on skis.

I have experimented with making New Year’s resolutions in the past. On most of those resolutions, lists were goals for outdoor pursuits. Those resolutions have ranged from making it to the top of Cloud Peak in the next calendar year or to be under 20 minutes in this year’s Sneakers and Spurs 5k race.

Some years those resolutions happened, others they didn’t, but I am glad I took the time to write them down and keep them. I enjoy looking back to see if I actually made it to some of the places I wanted to, or accomplished personal or professional goals. I don’t dwell on the things that didn’t work out. If a resolution or goal wasn’t met I try to evaluate if it is still important to me and if it is, I add it to the current list.

A few of my 2020 goals are to get better at skiing, be more efficient with my time and make a more focused effort to explore the Bighorns this summer. I like the accountability that comes with talking about some resolutions.

At the Sheridan Recreation District we hope to continue developing programs like outdoor adventure camps and girls youth softball. We are excited to make 2020 our best year of programming yet and appreciate all of the support we receive from the community. If your resolution is to have a healthy and active 2020 then the SRD hopes we can help you get there.