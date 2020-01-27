• Come enjoy arranging flowers with shop owner Heidi Parker using “sunshine-y colors” Jan. 28 from 1-3 p.m. in the art studio at The Hub on Smith. No experience is necessary and all supplies are provided with the $20 fee. Sign up by Jan. 21 for this class, which fills up at 10 participants.

• Register early — or by Jan. 28 at the latest — for a first come, first serve ski school clinic with the Wyoming Wilderness Association Feb. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet in the lobby, then join WWA and The Center for a Vital Community’s Julie Greer for a free day traversing the groomed ski tracks in Sheridan. Hot drinks and snacks will be provided.

• Make ceramic bowls for the Volunteers of America Empty Bowl fundraiser with Ginger Morris at The Hub Feb. 4 and 11 from 1-3 pm in the art studio. There is no charge, but a maximum of 10 participants will be accepted. Sign up by Feb. 3.

• Head to Buffalo for shopping along Main Street and lunch at the Busy Bee Soda Fountain, Bakery & Cafe Feb. 13 from 11 am to 4 p.m. A $5 suggested contribution for transportation is encouraged, and participants must bring $10 to pay for lunch Register by Feb. 6; the event holds a maximum of seven participants, who will be picked up at The Hub lobby.