Elizabeth Cassiday is the executive director of the YMCA in Sheridan.

Winter brings a unique set of weather related daily routines. Do any of the following winter behaviors resonate with you?

• You schedule extra time in the morning to let the car warm up and to shovel a path

• You plan ahead in the morning to determine if you need to pack extra shoes to change into after trudging through the snow or mud

• You live by the philosophy you can’t own too many coats or gloves or snow hats

• Suddenly 6 p.m. seems way too late to be out

• You wear your winter clothing in layers to account for buildings overcompensating with their heating

• You fold pages in the seed catalogue dreaming of next summer’s garden

• You look at the temperature to decide if you leave the sink or bathtub running to avoid frozen pipes

• You wear socks 24 hours a day

• You shower in the evening to avoid frozen wet hair

In addition to all of these common ways we adapt to the cold months, winter also prompts us to have a hibernating instinct. It seems only natural that when it is near to below zero temperatures you cuddle in a warm place with a warm beverage and wait it out until summer.

However in this part of the world, winter is not just a cold week or month — it is often half a year. And hunkering down for half the year is a recipe for getting the blues or straight forward seasonal depression.

While this may not seem like a big deal for one winter, over time you could find yourself spending the majority of your life feeling down waiting for summer sunshine to improve your spirits. Instead of packing up and heading south, one of the best ways of combating this depressed winter pattern is with routine physical activity.

Exercising goes completely against our inclination to curl up and wait it out. Yet this is one of those times your body is not sending an accurate message of what you really need. Not only is exercise shown to naturally combat depression, it will also increase your immune system during the cold & flu season. When you work out in the cold it is also easier to regulate your temperature, which leads to greater efficiency and endurance. If exercising in icy conditions feels like too big a risk move inside to a gym or your basement. The mental benefits of exercise can be reached in so many forms of movement. Winter sports, grocery store walking, swimming, water walking or taking a yoga class will all aid in preventing seasonal depression.

The key is to incorporate it into your existing winter habits. You heat up your car everyday, now add to your daily winter routine heating up your body with physical activity to better function physically and emotionally. It is worth the investment and who knows, you may start looking forward to this chilly season.