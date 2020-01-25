AC girls fall to Upton

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School’s girls basketball team lost at Upton 43-32 Friday, dropping the team’s record to 4-8 on the season.

After falling behind by 10 points in the first quarter, the Lady Panthers rallied in the second period and cut the deficit to three by halftime. But Arvada-Clearmont couldn’t sustain that momentum out of the break and Upton built it’s lead through the final two quarters.

Senior Mckenna Auzqui led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 17 points and freshman Tavin Hampshire scored 10.

The Arvada-Clearmont girls are scheduled to play Hulett at home Saturday at noon.

Moorcroft blows out Lady Rams

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School girls basketball team lost to Moorcroft 67-42 at home Friday. The team is now 3-8 on the season.

Senior Courtney Wallach scored 16 points for the Lady Rams and junior Amelia Gee scored nine.

The Big Horn girls are scheduled to play at Sundance Saturday at 3 p.m.

Rams take down Moorcroft

BIG HORN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team beat Moorcroft 53-47 at home Friday, improving to 6-4 on the season.

Senior Quin McCafferty led the Rams in scoring with 16 points and junior James Richards scored 11.

The Big Horn boys are scheduled to play at Sundance at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Greybull defeats Lady Eagles

TONGUE RIVER — The Tongue River girls basketball team fell at Greybull 42-24 Friday, putting the team at 6-6 on the season.

Greybull took a 15 point lead in the first quarter and never looked back; the Lady Eagles did not cut the lead to single digits at any point during the game.

Sydnee Pitman scored eight points for Tongue River and Carleigh Reish scored five.

The Lady Eagles are scheduled to play Riverside at home Saturday afternoon.

Eagles defeat Greybull

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School boys basketball team defeated Greybull High School 59-34 Friday.

The Eagles had a 15-5 lead following the first quarter and entered halftime with a 31-15 lead. The Eagles were led by Eli Cummins with 13 points and Justin Rees with 11 points. Sam Patterson and Nick Summers both had 10 points in the game.

The Eagles host Riverside High School 3 p.m. Saturday.