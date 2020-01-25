Kudos for column

Re: More reasons to shop, eat, read local

Kudos to Caitlin Addlesperger! In her column in The Sheridan Press on Jan. 18, 2020, she hit the nail on the head. Most of us are so proud of our little town and the historic Main Street. But do most of us realize that going out of the area, i.e, Billings, and online to do our shopping is actually hurting Sheridan? Please at least attempt to find the products or services you need here before heading somewhere else. Actually, I think ordering online is better than going to Billings because at least the sales tax stays in Wyoming. Our shops contain unique, stylish clothing. We have some of the best medical services in the area and we’re developing new, fun places to dine and recreate. I hope everyone reading Caitlin’s column takes it to heart and supports Sheridan.

Rita Rohrbaugh

Sheridan

Keep Wyoming free from income tax

Re: Government funding

Wyoming has no income tax. We should keep it that way. A personal income tax discourages work. A “progressive” income tax increases as income rises. Work longer hours or make more money and the government demands even more of our money. The more you work, the more you pay.

We should reward work and income production in Wyoming, not punish it with an income tax.

A business or corporate income tax is even worse. It discourages business formation or relocation to Wyoming. It punishes the business owner, its employees and consumers, by forcing the company to decrease wages and raise prices. A business tax is a triple-whammy of negative consequences.

Would businesses relocate to Wyoming and spend millions in the process, if they knew state legislators were plotting to slap them with an income tax?

Not if they’re smart.

Now we all know that government needs money to operate. That’s a fact. But the key question is how we raise that money. There are only two basic ways to raise tax money: tax income (production) or tax consumption (sales and use). And it’s a fundamental economic principle that states, “That which you tax, you get less of.”

Do we want fewer people working hard and making money in Wyoming?

Of course not. But that’s exactly the effect that an income tax has. Why work overtime if I have to pay higher taxes? Why create a profit if the state will now join the federal government in seizing more of it?

Do we want to encourage companies to leave other high-tax states and move to Wyoming or do we want to repel them?

Wyoming should never punish people for working hard and increasing their income. But that’s what an income tax would do. Let’s encourage work, business formation and re-location, by prohibiting the economic stupidity of an income tax.

Let’s consider a permanent ban on all types of income tax in Wyoming by writing it into law. Maybe even amending our constitution to prohibit a business or personal income tax…..forever.

We should be a beacon of hope for hard-working people and budding business owners. We should reward more production and increasing income. We should celebrate success and attract smart companies from high-tax states. You want to make a lot of money and keep it? Live in Wyoming.

Wyoming, forever West, forever income tax free.

Dennis Fox

Sheridan

Thanks to community

Re: SCLT holiday fundraising

Anyone who has spent time in Sheridan County knows how kind and caring this community is. T

hat was apparent again this holiday season as kind and caring friends gave nearly $175,000 to Sheridan Community Land Trust.

That is wonderful and it is delightful to know so many kind, caring friends answered the challenge of Carol and Sam Mavrakis of The Seidler Foundation, who called our community to act with an initial gift of $25,000. Thank you to all of our friends who supported Sheridan Community Land Trust this holiday season.

Your kindness and generosity confirm the importance of SCLT’s mission. I hope you continue to enjoy the work you’ve made — and will make — possible in the new year.

If you’d like to learn more about why so many kind, caring community members have made SCLT’s projects possible, please visit sheridanclt.org, or stop by our office located upstairs at 52 South Main.

Our staff is more than happy to answer any question you might have. Interested in volunteer opportunities? They’ll work with you to find a perfect fit, too.

Sheridan County is a community full of kind, caring people who make this the best place to call home. Thank you, friends.

Susan Holmes

Sheridan