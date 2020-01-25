We have been a little been remiss in a public communication around community wide economic planning.

From Vision 2020 to the Wadley Donovan Study in 2008 it has been more than a decade since a community wide conversation has been conducted. The Chamber, UW Tech Business Center and Forward Sheridan are convening and initiating a conversation around all aspects of economic development. This effort, starting on Feb. 3, will be managed by Adam Hughes, a consultant with company Better Cities. Hughes tasked the Steering Committee, Chaired by Nicole Christenson, to seek and collect information about our economic development entities, their mission and additional collateral support material to provide an information as an informational foundation for Hughes. This will transition into stakeholder interviews. Christensen and the committee are focused on starting and completing this effort.

Starting on Feb. 3, Hughes will be in Sheridan conducting interviews with stakeholders from a variety of interests. Scot Rendall and Dixie Johnson have done a complete job to identify and secure meeting time for the interviews. This is an orchestrated event where questions and discussion items will be provided to each group and the conversation will be in a comfortable setting — the goal simply is to enable Hughes to extract as much relevant information so he can prepare his assessment as well as any recommendations for consideration by the community. Many community members have been contacted to see if they will be interested and can provide time for the interviews. The schedule is tight.

Due to the time interval from our last community gathering, much has changed and in many ways improved and certainly we have some distinct positive events. Different from a strategic session we do as Forward Sheridan where we have a narrow, business focused event this convening will have public and private interests, local government leaders and educators. Some of the goals are defining public expectations, the value of economic development and how is it measured. Forward Sheridan’s board and our investors appreciate this effort and look forward to the process as it moves toward completion, perhaps as early as April 2020. Please contact Dixie Johnson at the Chamber, Scot Rendall or Jay Stender.

Congratulations to VacuTech and their successful increased loan to enable construction of their much needed facility in the near future.

Jay Stender is the CEO of Forward Sheridan.