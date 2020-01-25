On Wednesday night, around 40 people gathered in Sheridan to honor all of the missing and murdered Indigenous women in the United States, and from local reservations in particular. But many attendees who rallied around the recent loss of Selena Not Afraid struggled to put into words what else could be done.

The issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women has attracted national attention. Earlier this week The New York Times published a report aimed at raising awareness about the number of Indigenous women who go missing each year. Big Horn County — which many in Sheridan County know of, but little about — contains the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations. It has the highest rate of missing and murdered Native Americans in Montana, and among the highest nationwide, The Times article pointed out. The New York Times article noted an incomplete count by local activists who could remember 28 individuals who had gone missing from Big Horn County. In addition, in 2019, 5,590 Indigenous women were reported missing to the F.B.I.’s National Crime Information Center.

While activists within the reservations and across the nation have pressured politicians and law enforcement to provide aid and more persistent response to such cases, their efforts only recently started to affect change.

In April 2019, Gov. Mark Gordon formed a task force assigned with developing plans to address the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The group began meeting in July and while this is one step in the right direction, the root of the issue will likely prove complex, rooted in decades of social injustice, poverty, discrimination and cultural biases.

The issue of disappearing and murdered Indigenous individuals may seem removed from Sheridan County, but Big Horn County borders Wyoming, and it’s government seat, Hardin, sits just 70 miles from Ranchester. It’s closest community, Wyola, is only a 15-minute drive from Parkman. These are our neighbors who shop, eat, work and often attend school in Sheridan County.

Vigils and task forces offer a start, but we must do more. We must find a way to turn sadness and fear into action, guided by respect. We must work to support our Native American community members and their efforts to affect positive change, and do so without cultural judgment. We must look to those populations for guidance as we all seek solutions.