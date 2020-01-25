Over the past few weeks, I drove all over our beautiful county to meet with our Press Pass partners.

If you aren’t familiar with our membership program, Press Pass includes a premium online subscription to The Sheridan Press, in addition to special offers and exclusive experiences from our partners. All 18 of them.

Lucky for me, the businesses that partner with us are cool. I had a great time visiting the vibrant slate of cafes, breweries, bookstores, wine bars, art galleries, sports-and-recreation retailers and more. In each meeting, we discussed the first year of the membership program and strategized for the next.

Press Pass is already off to a great start in 2020 with an expanded selection of offerings.

I am especially excited for the new exclusive Press Pass events offered by our partners. The first such occasion was at SAGE Community Arts. On a snowy afternoon in December, a group of us enjoyed the first look at a new exhibit by John W. Taft, chatted with the artist and enjoyed bites by Verdello. (Have I mentioned I love my job?)

Next month, we are partnering with The Brinton Museum to host a private archival tour. On Feb. 20, before and after exploring the world-class artwork behind the scenes, Press Pass members will enjoy drinks and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. (I mean, this is my job.)

Another exciting addition: Press Pass members will enjoy special perks at the biggest events in the community, from Sheridan WYO Rodeo to Wine Fest and others throughout the year.

All of this is on top of the ongoing special offers presented by our Press Pass partners: Andi’s Coffee & Bakery, Birch, Black Tooth Brewing Co., Bonafide, Cottonwood Kitchen + Home, Fly Shop of the Bighorns, Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery, Jackalope Ranch Cafe, Java Moon, Landon’s Greenhouse, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan Stationery, The Brinton Museum, The Sport Stop, The Tasting Library, The Union, WYO Theater and Wyoming Buckshot Saloon.

Every month, these organizations flex their creativity to add another dimension to their business for our members, whether curating a dream coffee date or giving you a reason to strap on cross-country skis and head to the Bighorns.

Basically? Press Pass 2.0 is your season ticket to Sheridan County.

If you are not a member yet, this is a great time to join! Visit our website at thesheridanpress.com to sign up and check out the Press Pass benefits in January and February.