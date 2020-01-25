SHERIDAN — Absaroka Head Start in Sheridan, an early childhood care program that has served the community for more than 25 years, nearly shut down in 2018.

The Wesleyan Church, which had housed the program for most of its time in Sheridan, needed the space Head Start was using and evicted the program.

It briefly relocated to the old Highland Park School, but that building was condemned in 2017.

Wyoming Head Start Director Amber Clark said the organization spent two years searching for a permanent home for the local program, but the combination of Sheridan’s expensive properties and the state’s exacting requirements for licensed child care facilities left Head Start without a home.

The program found a temporary home at the last minute, just one month before it was scheduled to close for good, but it was nearly the latest example of a trend that’s developed in Sheridan over the last decade.

Sheridan County YMCA Executive Director Elisabeth Cassiday said the number of child care providers in Sheridan has dwindled in the last 10 years. In 2010, Cassiday said the community was home to 42 licensed child care facilities. By 2014, that number had dropped to 32 and, according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, there are currently 27 licensed facilities in the community.

Demand for early child care in Sheridan was already high and both Clark and Cassiday said the decline in child care providers has only caused it to grow.

Quantifying the demand in Sheridan has proven difficult, however.

Cassiday said the waiting list for the YMCA’s child care program — which is currently operating at a reduced capacity because of construction on the facility — usually hovers around 200 children. But she noted that the size of the list doesn’t tell the whole story — Cassiday said she hears from parents all the time who don’t even bother putting their kids on the list.

“(The size of the list) is just so significant that you can sense the desperation of some parents,” Cassiday said.

Clark said the local Head Start, which has also scaled back its capacity while it waits for the construction of a new facility in Sheridan, maintains a fluctuating and inexact list for the same reason.

“I would say the need in Sheridan is one of the highest for our program in the state,” Clark said.

Jeriann Jacobson, the early childhood liaison at Sheridan College, said she has pieced together a rough outline of the community’s need based on her frequent interactions with parents in the community.

“I know for sure that it’s difficult to find child care for infants and toddlers probably up to 2 years of age,” Jacobson said.

That need is general, Jacobson said, but may be particularly acute when it comes to programs that offer low to moderately priced child care.

Establishing and maintaining those programs is difficult because, in short, providing child care is expensive.

“It’s not exactly a winning business if you’re looking to make a buck,” Cassiday said.

The most significant expense facing child care programs is outfitting a facility that can meet the licensing demands of the Wyoming Department of Family Services. The department requires facilities meet higher health and safety demands than typical buildings, which Clark said can add significant expenses to the cost of acquiring and running a facility.

Exactly how much meeting those requirements costs varies from building to building, she said. But, as an example, she said Head Start had to spend $10,000 to upgrade the kitchen and another $5,000 installing new fire alarms in a facility the organization recently acquired in Buffalo.

She added that the requirements are not unreasonable or overbearing — particularly because they are designed to improve the safety of children — but their added costs contribute to the difficulty of operating child care programs, which typically run on thin margins.

Staffing is also a persistent concern for child care facilities.

Head Start Education Services Manager Virginia Kittleman said child care providers need to achieve the proper certifications and are paid low salaries.

A child care aid working for Head Start makes less than $20,000 a year, Gittleman said, and is expected to not only work with the children in the program every day, they are also tasked with coordinating with children’s families on things like a child’s health and long-term goals for the child.

“There’s a lot of integrity and professionalism involved,” Kittleman said. “You have to have a passion for Head Start and the mission of Head Start to do what these people do. They are not in it for the money — they’re in it to make a difference in their community.”

Kittleman said Sheridan’s Head Start program has been fortunate in that staffing has been fairly consistent, but many other providers have not.

What solutions to Sheridan’s child care shortage would look like is still taking shape.

Both the YMCA and Sheridan Head Start plan to increase the number of children in their programs when their new facilities are completed in coming years. But expanding those programs will only make a dent in the community’s overall need.

“Even if we double our numbers, we’re not fulfilling all of the needs of our community,” Cassiday said.

Jenny Craft, executive director of the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, said providing child care resources has always been a priority for her organization, but it has begun exploring ways to expand access to child care in the community by collaborating with child care stakeholders in Sheridan.

Jacobson, likewise, said facilitating collaboration among parents, providers and potential providers is part of her job.

While those discussions haven’t settled on a solution yet, Jacobson said they’re making progress.

Cassiday said the Y has begun exploring what it can do to assist other facilities, such as allowing them to use the YMCA’s facilities for parts of the day.

The only thing that child care professionals have settled on so far is that addressing child care shortages in Sheridan is going to take a community effort.