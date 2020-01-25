SHERIDAN — When Jerilyn Harris moved to Sheridan close to five years ago, her family topped the priority list at Head Start because they were considered homeless.

Harris, a single, stay-at-home mother, will soon send her 4-year-old son to kindergarten. He is one of three of her children who attended Head Start.

Harris values Head Start because of its holistic approach to each child, including academic readiness, social and coping skills, problem-solving, dispute resolution, sharing and decision-making, she said. Her son loves to set the table and help out at home — a behavior she partly attributes to Head Start.

While Harris is satisfied with her child care options, many Sheridan families struggle to find something that works.

Some day care centers have three-day minimums, which can be challenging for parents to accommodate financially or within schedules, Harris said. Some centers lack half-day options and drop-in, evening or weekend day care options are limited or nonexistent.

Parents working in food service or other evening jobs often look to private services. Some single parents can’t fall back on friends or relatives to provide child care in a pinch. Last year, the waitlist for the Marion Day Care Center was three pages long, Harris said.

Over the past 13 years in Sheridan County, local Head Start supervisor Monica Granger said she has seen the need for child care remain a prominent issue — one that was exacerbated by the center’s move three years ago to a smaller facility, which limits their classroom size to 14 students, one teacher and one aide.

Granger said they could easily serve 36-40 children in a larger space but the center’s efforts to obtain grant funding to build a larger facility have been unsuccessful thus far. By the time they enroll two more students for the program this month, the center will be at full capacity with six children on the waitlist.

Granger said she assumes that number is not representative of the high number of parents seeking child care and early childhood education options.

Head Start is 100% federally-funded, based on income eligibility. This year, Head Start focused on the varying social-emotional needs of its students, a creative curriculum, STEM subjects and kindergarten readiness, she said.

Harris said Head Start helped bring her family out of homelessness and provide stability by connecting them to residential, employment, child care and mental health resources. With the perspective of coming from a reservation, Harris said she is pleased with how she can be an active and engaged community member and mother in Sheridan through the program.

According to the 2018 Wyoming Kids Count Data Book, more than 1,500 children younger than 6 experienced homelessness at some point during 2015 — using the most recently available data. Wyoming Head Start and Early Head Start helped about 122 children obtain housing during their 2016-2017 enrollment.

Harris held jobs on and off while her children were growing up but has mostly chosen to be a stay-at-home mother. Available child care options partially influenced that decision, along with her desire to engage with her children’s daily activities.

As the policy council representative for Head Start, Harris has been part of the battle to re-expand the facility, which currently limits the space for outdoor play and classroom size. Head Start has reserved a lot for a new building, but doesn’t have the funding to build anything on it, she said.

Sheridan County is on par with the state average of single-parent families, with 17% in single mother homes and 9% in single father homes. However, Sheridan County does slightly worse as far as gender wage gap at 74 cents, placing a higher financial burden on single mothers who pay for child care.

According to the 2016 Self-Sufficiency Standard for Wyoming, housing and child care account for about half of a family’s budget. Sheridan County has one of the highest self-sufficiency wage requirements in the state.

A single parent with a preschooler in Sheridan County would have to make more than $20 per hour to be self-sufficient.

“Affordable child care for single parents and young families is a serious concern in Sheridan,” Sheridan College Director of Business Education Doug Cherry said. “Indeed it is only magnified by the greater economic issue of relatively low average wages compared to cost of living. The demand far outpaces the supply. Welcome to Wyoming.”

Granger said she would like to improve Sheridan’s child care options by adding an Early Head Start program that could benefit parents who are in “crisis mode” through in-home visits, she said. Some parents don’t know how to take care of their children and work at the same time, she said.

Kathy Buchanan, special education coordinator for Child Development Center Region II, said developmental screenings can be a good place to start improving communication skills at home. Screening during the birth to 3 age range can also decrease the risk of needing services later on, by addressing developmental delays early through intervention, not diagnosis, Buchanan said.

Birth to 3 work is done in the home, through modeling and coaching with the family to improve communication skills and teach parents what to do when a therapist isn’t there to help.

Communication is the most prominent challenge children at the center encounter in their early years, Buchanan said. Most children at the center are in speech therapy to boost their use of language or work on sound articulation. At the preschool, Buchanan said they strive for a 50/50 ratio of students with and without disabilities to maintain peer models.

“[We operate under] the idea that when children are learning new skills within a peer group, that they have a much higher rate of generalizing them when they’re able to practice a skill where they need it most,” Buchanan said.

With in-home services, the goal is to meet people where they are — a challenging feat when both parents are working full time, she said. The center works with some children while they’re at day care and coordinates with parents on what they need to know.

Social-emotional education is another critical area in early childhood that child care centers and organizations like Head Start fulfill nicely, Buchanan said. Schools also provide compatibility with a holistic approach to child rearing.

“We collaborate with [our local school districts] to coordinate Child Find for this age group,” Buchanan said. “We all have that obligation to try to find those students and those children that are exhibiting disabilities and get those services provided for them.”

Some facilities meet the growing need for holistic care of children, but needs still exist and must be addressed early on in a child’s life.