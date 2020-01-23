SHERIDAN — Sheridan College basketball teams lost on the road Wednesday night against rivals Gillette College.

The Lady Generals lost 99-84 to the Lady Pronghorns who have yet to lose a game in conference play this season.

The Lady Generals were led by Alexandria Trosper who scored 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Madison Roush added 19 points to the teams effort. SC was 50.8% from the field and 11-21 from the free-throw line. The team had 24 turnovers in the game compared to 18 by Gillette.

The Generals lost 94-79.

Marcus Stephens led the team with 30 points on 10-25 shooting. JoVon McClanahan, the Generals leading scorer, had 21 points on 4-20 shooting. McClanahan was 13-13 from the free-throw line and 0-4 from three-point range.

SC shot 33.8% from the field, 4-16 from 3-point range and 25-29 from the free-throw line. Gillette was 51.4%from the field.

Both teams had 74 field goal attempts in the game.