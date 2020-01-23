SHERIDAN — In the first meet of the season, the Sheridan High School indoor track teams saw teammates succeed in event after event.

“People think track and field is an individual sport but it really is a team sport,” senior Brock Bomar said. “You feed off of each other and the energy that you get when you see other people doing well is a really good thing.”

The Broncs, who are the defending state champions, won the Natrona Invite held at Natrona County High School in Casper Jan. 18. The team scored 146 points to win the meet. The Lady Broncs had a strong start of the season, tying for first place in the meet with 83 points.

Head coach Taylor Kelting said the first meet is always a rust buster for everyone, with athletes not competing in track events since the state meet in May 2019. With several athletes returning for the Broncs, there are high expectations for the boys team again this year.

Kelting said he wants the Broncs to stay hungry as a team and compete hard at every meet. Sheridan won every indoor and outdoor meet they competed in last year but learned a hard lesson at the state meet. Sheridan did not compete to the best of their ability and finished second in the final meet of the season. Kelly Walsh High School ended up winning the boys outdoor title.

Bomar said success at meets helps drive the Broncs to perform at a high level. The team wants to keep winning and will have the drive to work toward that goal. Aiding the drive during practice is the depth of the boys team, which Kelting said can establish something special this season. Sheridan will have runners finishing in the top spots in events this season but will also be sneaking more runners into the lower placings.

The lower placings will give the Broncs a few extra points for the meet. Those few points can mean the difference between first and second place. Sheridan lost the outdoor title by four points.

Bomar said the talent of the boys and girls teams make for competitive practices, allowing Sheridan to push each other in practice and improve every day.

Kelting said there are 135 athletes out for both teams, 62 athletes are sprinters. Four athletes are allowed to compete in each event at the state meet. Earning a depth chart position will be competitive. Kelting is looking for athletes who work hard in practice every day and make sure they have an attacking mindset at the meets leading up to state.

Bomar said the attacking mindset is needed to perform well at meets. An athlete scared of losing will not perform as well as an athlete that looks to attack in each event.

The first meet helped the Lady Broncs develop that mindset and build confidence. Sophomore Katie Turpin said the first meet provided a good learning experience for the team, especially for the younger girls who have not competed in a meet yet.

The experience helps the girls know when to physically and mentally prepare for their event. Gaining the mental ability to believe in themselves and believe in each other is important.

Kelting said the girls team was young last season and is full of young talent again this year.

Turpin said the team feels stronger this year. Returning experience from last year and strong leadership are contributing factors. The Lady Broncs believe they can keep finishing in the top spots at meets.

Kelting said the Lady Broncs need to have fun, gout out and compete and not worry about being nervous. If the team can improve each week, it is going to be exciting to see where they finish at the end of the season.

Natrona Invite results

Lady Broncs

Aria Heyneman placed eighth in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 28.99 seconds.

Maggie Kuehl placed seventh in the 400-meter sprint with a time of 66.59 seconds and sixth place in the pole vault with a height of 8-6.

Jaylynn Morgan placed fifth in the 800-meter sprint with a time of 2:35.49

The Lady Broncs had six of the seven runners in the 3200-meter sprint. Katie Turpin placed first with a time of 12:45.98 followed by Sylvia Brown in second with a time of 12:47.55, Kate Moran in third with a time of 12:51.52, Morgan in fourth place with a time of 13:07.59, Dana Weatherby in sixth place with a time of 13:31.16 and Sarah Gonda in seventh place with a time of 13:48.5.

Piper O’Dell placed fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.7 seconds.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Lizzie Arnold, Addy Bolton, Anabelle Davis and Sam Rogaczewski finished in sixth place with a time of 1:58.61.

The 4×400-meter relay team of O’Dell, Heyneman, Kuehl and Taylor Larson finished in second with a time of 4:26.75.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Brown, Turpin, Weatherby and Gonda finished in third with a time of 10:53.42.

In the high jump event, Dulce Carroll finished in second place with a height of 4-11 and Larsen tied for third with a height of 4-9.

Alicia Thoney placed fifth in the pole vault with a height of 9-0.

Dolton tied for eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 30-9.

Alex Cameron placed sixth in the shot put with a distance of 33-8.

Carrol now holds the fifth-highest record for the high jump.

Broncs

Brock Bomar placed first in the 55-meter sprint with a time of 6.68 seconds and first in the 200-meter sprint with a time of 23.71 seconds.

Carter McComb placed fourth in the 55-meter sprint with a time of 6.8 second and fifth in the long jump with a distance of 20-10.5

Izak Aksamit placed first in the long jump with a distance of 21-9.5.

Carl Askins placed sixth in the 400-meter sprint with a time of 55.28 seconds.

In the 800-meter sprint, Tim Brown placed first with a time of 2:07.13, Alex Garber placed third with a time of 2:09.09 and Wyatt Shaw placed seventh with a time of 2:15.40.

Austin Akers placed fourth in the 1600-meter sprint with a time of 4:50.7.

In the 3200-meter sprint David Standish placed second with a time of 10:38.17, Reese Charest placed third with a time of 10:39.62 and Alex Cahhal placed sixth with a time of 11:40.61.

Kyle Meinecke placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdels with a timeof 8.47 seconds.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Bomar, Aksamit, Nicholas Hale and McComb placed first with a time of 1:33.98.

The 4×400 team of Brown, Shaw, Garber and Charest placed first with a time of 3:45.87.

Max Bube placed eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 39-3. Connor Goss placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5-10.

Gage Vielhauer placed first in the shot put with a distance of 52-9.5.

In the pole vault event Ryan Karajanis placed first with a height of 14-3.5, Kaden Moeller placed third with a height of 13-2, Shane Karajanis placed fourth with a height of 12-2 and Gaige Tarver placed seventh with a height of 10-2.

Bomar is third all-time in school history in the 55-meter sprint and fifth all-time in the 200-meter sprint at SHS.

Aksamit is now second all-time in the long jump at SHS and McComb holds the fifth spot. R. Karajanis set a new school record in pole-vaulting and Kaden Moeller is fourth on the list. Vielhauer is now second all-time in shot put at SHS.