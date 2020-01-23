From Wyoming News Exchange newspapers

CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Cheyenne Police Department announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that it can’t take any enforcement action relating to the new federal law that raises the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21 years old.

That’s because state law enforcement, such as CPD, cannot enforce federal law. CPD can only legally enforce Wyoming state laws and Cheyenne city ordinances, CPD Public Information Officer David Inman said. Inman said only federal agencies, such as the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service, can enforce federal laws in Wyoming. However, Inman did note that just because CPD can’t enforce the new change, people are still breaking federal law if someone under 21 buys tobacco products. This includes any products with tobacco or nicotine in them, such as flavored e-cigarettes or vapes, cigarettes, cigars and more.

“(It’s the) same concept as you think with Colorado and Washington legalizing marijuana statewide. Police can’t do anything federally, you know,” Inman said.