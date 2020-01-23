SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports not available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 a.m.
• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 10:51 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Circle Three Drive, 11:02 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Circle Three Drive, 11:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 12:12 p.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:32 p.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 7:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 11:21 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:03 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Peno Road, 6:18 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, East Lane, 12:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 15th Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Dayton, 6:09 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Hannah J. Abrams, 25, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Roman J. Legerski Jr., 59, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Eric J. Zappa, 29, Sheridan, alcohol greater than 10% DUI, passing in no pass zone, leave accident/other vehicle, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 2