SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block North Sheridan Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 1:49 a.m.

• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 6:37 a.m.

• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 10:51 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Yonkee Avenue, 10:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, Circle Three Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Circle Three Drive, 11:16 a.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 12:12 p.m.

• Accident, Brooks Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 1:58 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:32 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Mydland Road, 5:32 p.m.

• Threats cold, Long Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West Works Street, 11:21 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Fifth Street, 11:48 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:03 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Peno Road, 6:18 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East Lane, 12:46 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West 15th Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 84, Dayton, 6:09 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Hannah J. Abrams, 25, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Roman J. Legerski Jr., 59, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Eric J. Zappa, 29, Sheridan, alcohol greater than 10% DUI, passing in no pass zone, leave accident/other vehicle, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4

Number of releases for the previous day: 2