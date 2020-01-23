307 Discovery Center to host ‘The Magic of Motion’

SHERIDAN — 307 Discovery Center will host a family friendly event Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All ages are welcome to participate. Attendees will create and play with rubber band airplanes, balloon cars, jumping frogs and more. Families will move from station to station at their own pace with assistance from volunteers.

Organizers suggest at $5 donation per child to cover material costs, and all proceeds will benefit the store’s mission of supporting hands-on learning. 307 Discovery Center is located at 556 Broadway St.

Craft Brothers to perform at Luminous

SHERIDAN — The Craft Brothers will perform at Luminous Brewhouse Saturday from 7-10 p.m.

In addition to the live music, Fired Up food truck will be on site from 4-9 p.m.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

College to host welding information session

SHERIDAN — Staff members of the Northern Wyoming Community College District will host a free information session about its new weekend welding certificate.

Join staff Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center atrium at Sheridan College to learn how to apply, schedule details, advising and financial aid resources, housing options and job outcomes.

Sheridan College is located at 1 Whitney Way.