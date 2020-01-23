SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee will host “Eggs & Issues: Pre-Session Breakfast with our Legislative Delegation” on Jan. 29, at 7:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Sheridan.

Members of Sheridan County’s local legislative delegation in attendance will discuss priorities and issues facing us this upcoming session, followed by a question and answer session. Members of the local delegation are Sen. Bo Biteman, Sen. Dave Kinskey, Rep. Mark Jennings, Rep. Mark Kinner, Rep. Richard Tass and Rep. Cyrus Western.

A full breakfast buffet will be served. Cost is $15 per person, with reservations encouraged in advance.

Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.