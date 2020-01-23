DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton will host a Fraud Watch program Jan. 28 from 6-8 p.m.

Attendees will learn tips to avoid scams like identity theft, investment fraud and holiday scams, as well as ongoing updates from resources like Watchdog Alerts and a scam tracking map that provides real-time alerts from law enforcement.

The event, organized by AARP Wyoming, will include a fried chicken dinner from Parkman. The event is free of charge.

To sign up, call 307-655-9419.

TRVCC is located at 1100 Main St. in Dayton.