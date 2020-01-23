SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s Ag & Natural Resources Committee will host a new series, “Lunchtime Conversations about Open Spaces,” starting Jan. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse.

A panel of representatives from area businesses and organizations will interactively explore with attendees what is balanced use of our open space and how and if we can continue to balance that use into the future. They’ll also discuss the importance of open spaces to our community’s economy and culture now and into the future.

A total of four sessions is scheduled, each with varying representatives on the panel.

The upcoming sessions are:

• Jan. 28: The role of public lands

• Feb. 25: The role of private working lands

• March 24: Outdoor recreation and its impacts

• April 28: Effects of land use policies

Each session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at Luminous Brewhouse with attendees welcome to stay after for further discussion.

January’s session will feature representatives from the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, Sheridan Travel and Tourism, Wyoming Wilderness Association and Antelope Butte Foundation.

There is no cost to attend the series, and attendees are welcome to bring their own lunch. For convenience, Fired Up! Food Truck will be on site.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

For more information, call the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or see www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.