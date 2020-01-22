By Tom Coulter, Wyoming Tribune Eagle Via Wyoming News Exchange

CHEYENNE — Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday morning that Wyoming has joined Montana in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a challenge to Washington state’s denial of a proposed coal export terminal permit.

The conflict centers on Washington’s permit denials for the Millennium Bulk Terminal, which would sit on the Columbia River in Longview, Washington. In their case, Wyoming and Montana argue the denial violates both the Dormant Commerce Clause and the Foreign Commerce Clause of the United States Constitution. “Our Constitution was written to ensure that interior states have access to foreign markets through our coastal sister states,” Gordon said during a news conference Tuesday morning. “Today, we are defending Wyoming and Montana’s right to utilize American port and rail infrastructure for all of its products.”

Gordon argued Washington’s denial under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act could potentially be extended to deny other types of trade.

“The issue today is coal, but the logic implied here could be attached to almost any logic that would say, ‘we don’t want to have cattle, wheat, trona,’ … because the issues that they raised under this provision were non-water quality related,” Gordon said.

The decision to pursue legal action was a long time coming for Gordon, who said he has been exploring the state’s options since he began putting together his administration.

“You don’t bring these cases lightly,” Gordon said. “These are reserved for the very highest levels.”

While the case marks an effort to ship more coal to international markets, Gordon was quick to acknowledge the need to find ways to reduce carbon emissions, noting the last decade was the hottest one on record.

“Our globe is facing a climate crisis, and it is imperative that we begin immediately to address carbon emissions,” Gordon said.

The governor noted Washington’s carbon emissions would be lower through use of Powder River Basin coal than it would be through other markets.

Gordon also brought up investment in carbon capture technologies as an important way to reduce emissions.