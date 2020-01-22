SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School principal Brent Leibach is retiring from his position after six years as principal and 12 years with Sheridan County School District 2. His retirement goes into effect starting June 2020 after 38 years working in education.

Leibach earned his bachelor of science in education from Rocky Mountain College and later his masters in education curriculum development and administration from Montana State University. He began his career as a high school social studies teacher in Sidney, Montana, in 1982.

After 18 years in the classroom, Leibach became Sidney Central Elementary School principal, then assistant principal at Sidney High School. While there, he was named Sidney Public Schools Teacher of the Year three times and served as the football team’s offensive coordinator, winning nine football championships in Montana.

Before taking the lead at Sheridan High School in 2014, Leibach served as Sheridan Junior High School assistant principal in 2008 then became Highland Park Elementary’s principal from 2009-2014.