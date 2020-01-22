Probation revoked in strangulation case

SHERIDAN — Cody Knode-Porter admitted to allegations outlined in a petition to revoke probation in 4th Judicial Court Jan. 16. The state cited an alleged failure to report for urinalysis Dec. 27, a positive test for THC Dec. 30 and a positive test for methamphetamine and THC Jan. 7. Knode-Porter allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine to Probation and Parole on Jan. 3.

Knode-Porter’s original sentence was imposed and resuspended for a one-year split sentence with 200 days credit for time served. Judge John Fenn might release Knode-Porter to begin probation earlier if he can obtain a residential treatment bed date, Sheridan County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher LaRosa said.

Knode-Porter was convicted of felony strangulation of a household member and released from the Sheridan County Detention Center Feb. 14, 2019. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charge Sept. 25, 2018, but changed his plea per an agreement Dec. 18, 2018, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officers responded to a domestic fight Aug. 18, 2018 and obtained a statement from the victim that supported the strangulation charge.

Knode-Porter was sentenced to three to five years incarceration, suspended, for a split, 181-day sentence in the SCDC and four years of supervised probation. Conditions of his probation included no contact with the victim, along with the typical ban on illegal substance use.

Man facing felony burglary, interference

SHERIDAN — Jaryll Redfox pleaded not guilty to burglary and interference with a peace officer during an arraignment in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday. Burglary and interference with a peace officer are both felonies, carrying punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and $10,000 in fines.

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of theft Christmas Day. The reporting party told officers two boxes and one bottle of wine were taken from her fridge, and other items in her garage had been broken, according to court documents. Officers followed and photographed footprints leading out the back door of the reporting party’s residence.

Officers were called to another location for removal of a subject, where they found Redfox with red stains on his clothing. The reporting party on the second call said Redfox had come to his house drunk and wanted him to leave. Redfox’s shoes matched the prints observed at the first scene.

Redfox allegedly became threatening and combative toward officers when he was told he could not stay at the second residence to sleep. Redfox hit one officer on the side of the head and attempted to head butt others. He resisted arrest from the scene to the Sheridan County Detention Center where he continued to “yell violently at officers through the door while punching and kicking the cell door and walls,” according to court documents.

Judge John Fenn said he would recuse himself from the case after the arraignment and trial details will be arranged when the case is transferred to another judge.

Man pleads guilty to child abuse

SHERIDAN — Emory Jarrell pleaded guilty to child abuse during an arraignment in 4th Judicial Court Tuesday and was remanded into the custody of the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office. Child abuse is a felony, which carries potential punishments of up to 10 years incarceration and up to $10,000 in fines.

Jarrell admitted to the central facts of the case in court, including hitting a 4-year-old child on the buttocks with an open hand three to four times, with force beyond what is considered reasonable corporal punishment.

The Wyoming Department of Family Services contacted law enforcement for a welfare check on the child Dec. 16, after the child’s daycare reported the child had been acting unwell and told the daycare “he busted my butt,” according to court documents.

The daycare owner, DFS representative and law enforcement officers observed significant bruising on the child’s rear. Jarrell told officers the child’s mother had asked him to “deal with” the situation when the child opened Christmas presents. Jarrell said he had hit the child harder before but regretted the degree of force he used in this incident.

Per a plea agreement, the state recommended two to four years incarceration, suspended, for a split sentence from the time of arrest until sentencing and three years of supervised probation. Sentencing is scheduled for March 17 at 9 a.m.

Defendant says, ‘I think of it like medication’

SHERIDAN — Clint Morman, 22, was released from custody after a hearing on a petition to revoke probation in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday. Morman was convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary in 2015 and received deferred prosecution for one to five years probation.

Morman violated the conditions of his probation in 2016, his probation was revoked and original sentence of three to five years incarceration imposed, with a recommendation for the Youthful Offender Bootcamp program.

Morman admitted to allegations of the new petition to revoke in court, including failing to report for scheduled urinalysis Dec. 27, admitting to consuming marijuana Dec. 31 and failing to enroll in substance abuse treatment.

Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said Morman received sanctions for dishonesty while on probation, alcohol possession in his home and several positive THC tests in 2018 and 2019. Bennett said she was not prepared to recommend Morman to the Adult Community Corrections program — in accordance with a recommendation from Probation and Parole — because programming had not appeared to change his behavior in the past. Obtaining marijuana in Wyoming is a more involved process than making a simple mistake, Bennett said. Morman began violating probation within a week of graduating from Bootcamp, she said.

Defense attorney Erin Wardell said even in a state where marijuana remains illegal, the lines are often unclear for young people who view marijuana as a less stigmatized drug, and legal in other states. Wardell said many of her clients have been successful with the ACC program and as a young person, Morman would benefit from as many options as are available to stay out of the penitentiary.

Decisions made in Sheridan County courts might be irrelevant, depending on what Campbell County courts decide related to Morman’s previous charges. Judge John Fenn asked the parties involved if the recommendation for ACC was as simple as not wanting to see 22-year-olds who smoke marijuana go to prison.

Morman said in court he anticipates his marijuana-related charges will soon be dissolved if marijuana becomes legal nationwide. Morman said he uses marijuana like others take medication — he just doesn’t take pills.

Fenn said even if marijuana were legal, there are other legal substances probationers and parolees are forbidden from using. After lengthy consideration in court, Fenn imposed Morman’s original three to five year sentence with credit for 603 days served, resuspended for an additional three years of probation and requirement to enroll in the ACC program.

Fenn said regardless of Morman’s political views on marijuana legalization, he will go to prison if he is caught violating his probation again.