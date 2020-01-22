SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s high school graduation rate increased for the sixth year in a row and local school districts posted rates above the state average, according to data published by the Wyoming Department of Education Tuesday.

The growth was slight, the state rate increasing from 81.7% in 2018 to 82.1% in 2019, but continued the state’s steady improvement since 2013, when the rate was 77.6%.

“We know that is statistically significant,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow during a press conference Tuesday. “And certainly 82.1% isn’t 100%, but it is trending in the right direction.”

Sixteen of Wyoming’s 48 school districts posted rates higher than 90% in 2019, including Sheridan County School District 1, whose 96.72% rate was the fourth highest in the state. SCSD1 has seen it’s graduation rate improve each of the last three years, from 84.3% in 2017 to 85% in 2018 and jumping to 96.72% last year. SCSD1 Superintendent Pete Kilbride attributed his district’s improvement to the development of more resources for students who may struggle to meet graduation requirements without staff assistance.

“We’ve had a focus on professional learning communities and really drilling down on what kids know and creating supports for them,” Kilbride said. “It’s kind of a combination of more continual meetings of staff members together to work with kids and our student intervention teams working together to try and find ways to work with kids that are maybe struggling learners.”

He added, though, that with relatively small class sizes, SCSD1’s graduation rate can vary significantly from year-to-year. Fifty-nine of the district’s 61 high school students graduated on time last year and Kilbride said only a few students could have caused a considerable statistical swing in the district’s rate. For example, the district’s rate jumped 11 points from last year, when it graduated 51 of 60 high school students on time.

And because of the methodology WDE uses to calculate graduation rates, some years the district will have students who will count against its rate even if they don’t drop out, Kilbride said. Students who finish high school with a certificate of completion — which is presented to special education students who the district has determined cannot meet all of its graduation requirements — count against a district’s graduation rate. The district is also charged with verifying that students who transfer out of the district land at another school and graduate on time, or that student could count against its rate, which Kilbride said can be difficult when a student leaves the district to be home-schooled.

So while Kilbride is happy with the district’s graduation rates, he said the district’s primary focus is serving its students well, which statistics don’t always reflect.

Sheridan County School District 2 has seen more variation over the last three years. The district graduated 85.5%, or 224 of 262, of its students on time in 2019, a drop from its 89.2% graduation rate in 2018, when it graduated 247 of its 277 students on time. Before that, SCSD2 graduated 86.1%, or 216 of 251, students on time.

SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheridan County School District 3 has also seen wide statistical variations over the past three years, which can be explained by its tiny class sizes. SCSD3 had an 87.5% graduation rate in 2019, when it graduated seven of its eight students on time; a 100% rate in 2018, when it graduated all eight of its students on time; and a 62.5% graduation rate in 2017, when it graduated 10 of its 16 students on time.

SCSD3 Superintendent Charles Auzqui did not respond to a request for comment.