By Steve Peck, Riverton Ranger Via Wyoming News Exchange

RIVERTON — There’s no shortage of information about the famous blizzard of 1949, probably the most famous weather event in Wyoming history — but Don Strube’s story stands out.

The longtime Riverton resident lived through it, bit it took luck, creativity, and the kindness of strangers. Seventy years later, he remembers it in vivid detail.

Strube reminisced about the storm as its 70th anniversary year came to an end. He and eight schoolmates at Albin High School spent days holed up in a tiny rural cabin after being stranded in the storm miles from home.

He was a senior in high school then, as were several of his companions that day, although some were as young as seventh grade.

Accompanying Strube were Charles Pearson, his sister Jo Ann Pearson, their younger brother Richard Pearson, Mary Jean Boyce, and brothers Gene and John Lemaster.

They had eaten at the caf in Albin owned by Strube’s aunt and uncle, Pete and Mary Thomas. It was Sunday, Jan. 2, 1949.

“After lunch, we got into the 1948 Chevrolet that the Pearson family had just bought recently. It was a four-door,” Strube recalled. “Then we headed over to Pine Bluffs for a movie.”

The world had changed

He no longer remembers the name of the picture, but he recalls that “the sun was shining. It was a nice, balmy day when we left Albin” on the 20-mile drive to Pine Bluffs in the southeast corner of the state. “We went into a matinee at about 1:30 p.m.”

When they came out shortly before 3 o’clock, it was as if the entire world had changed.

“We walked out into a roaring blizzard,” Strube said.

Not understanding the magnitude of what was happening, the seven friends got back into the car and headed back home for Albin.

Conditions worsened quickly. They were trying to drive during Wyoming’s worst winter storm of the 20th century.

“Some of us were hanging out both sides with the windows down, trying to see the road. We got about seven miles from Pine Bluffs when we came upon a stalled car.”

Inside they found a couple they knew, Al and Wilma Moore, local grocers. They had their new baby with them, stranded.

The Albin teens opened the doors and made room. The Moores piled into the Strube party’s Chevrolet as well.

“Now we had 10 people in our car, and we were still hanging out the window trying to see where we were going.”