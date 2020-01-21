SHERIDAN — The Big Horn High School boys basketball team is on a four-game win streak and found their stride heading into conference play.

The Rams started playing well as a team, senior Quinn McCafferty said.

“It is really important to have that cohesiveness as a team; be able to put something together and put ourselves in a good position for regionals,” McCafferty said.

The key to the Rams’ success comes through commitment to the defensive side of the ball, said head coach Mike Daley.

“Defense is pretty dear to my heart,” Daley said. “I enjoy the heck out of it when we can go out there and get after somebody for 32 minutes. We did that the last few times we have played.”

Daley said the Rams will play full-court man-to-man all 32 minutes of the game and see where the chips land at the end of the game.

It takes hard work to play intense full-court defense for the entire game. Daley said there is a big upside when the Rams work hard in games and it has shown in the last few games.

The hard work on the defensive end is what jump-starts the team. Big Horn will force a turnover, leading to easy points in transition. Those easy points help the Rams find an offensive rhythm. Daley said once the team establishes that rhythm, the jump shots start to fall for the team.

Everything stems from the team working hard on defense.

That intensity needs to start in practice.

McCafferty said the improvement in the Rams’ rebounding helped the team in their recent success. Big Horn will be outsized in terms of height in most games moving forward. McCafferty is not worried about the height disadvantage, as the Rams have strong players that can pull down rebounds.

The Rams’ upward trend did not begin after Christmas break. Daley said it is the goal to improve from the first day of practice until the final game of the year. If the Rams continue to have high intensity at practice and improve each week, they will end at the level of play they desire.

Daley said he is still experimenting with his rotations. He will continue to experiment with rotations until two or three weeks before the regional tournament Feb. 27-29.

Daley said he will still sub players into the game to see how they perform. He is looking for the player who works hard and wants to be playing at the end of the game.

Big Horn hosts Moorcroft High School Jan. 24 to start conference play. The girls varsity game begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys varsity game at 7 p.m. Big Horn travels to Sundance High School Jan. 25 to complete the first weekend of conference play.