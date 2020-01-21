SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide check, 800 block Arlington Boulevard, 12:39 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide detector installation, 600 block Burton Street, 12:55 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 4:29 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Mydland Road, 5:01 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:35 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Motorist assist, North Main Street, 9:48 a.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• Welfare check, Griffith Avenue, 11:43 a.m.

• Welfare check, Thurmond Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Warrant service, South Brooks Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Snow removal, East Brundage Lane, 1:12 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Kentucky Road, 1:41 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 3:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, 12th Street, 4:07 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Breach of peace, East Fourth Street, 5:02 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, North Brooks Street, 5:05 p.m.

•Welfare check, Long Drive, 6:15 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Omarr Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Drug other, North Brooks Street, 6:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Theft cold, Main Street, Dayton, 1:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 2:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 9:50 p.m.

Saturday

• Hit and run, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:05 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Pass Creek Road, Parkman, 12:48 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 9, Ranchester, 3:54 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Welfare check, Canvasback Road, 5:11 p.m.

• Structure fire, Beckton Road, Dayton, 7:02 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:51 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:06 a.m.

• Damaged property, Saddle Crest Drive, 11:52 a.m.

• Animal found, Paradise Park Road, 2:06 p.m.

• Mental subject, Fourth Avenue West, Ranchester, 3:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 11:30 p.m.

Monday

• Theft cold, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 9:10 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Sheena M. Bercier, 35, Sheridan, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel T. Sawaya, 31, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Bertrand Britt, 65, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Lacey R. Dowdy, 38, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Wesley D. Gonzales, 42, Sheridan, DUI, possession of marijuana, open container by vehicle operator, speeding in 75 mph zone, circuit court, arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol

Monday

• Shane L. Boren, 41, Thermopolis, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Steven C. Brodersen, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 51

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10

Number of releases for the weekend: 9

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54