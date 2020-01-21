WYO to show National Theatre Live’s ‘All My Sons’

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “All My Sons” via National Theatre Live Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — including the WYO.

“All My Sons” tells the story of hard choices and harder knocks in 1947 America. With the return of a figure from the past, a family deals with long-buried truths that surface.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.

Fundraiser planned for Shriners Hospital

SHERIDAN — A fundraiser to benefit the Salt Lake City Shriners Hospital will take place Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Kalif Shrine Center.

The event will include a chicken fried steak dinner and a show by The Laughaholics, featuring Kip Attaway and Dave Rogers. The duo will offer an evening of jokes and musical mayhem.

Tickets for the event cost $30 per person.

The Kalif Shrine Center is located at 145 W. Loucks St.

Veterans Creative Arts Festival seeks entries

SHERIDAN — The annual Creative Arts Festival for veterans sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary is currently seeking entries.

The competition is open to all veterans enrolled with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, but all veterans are invited to enter their creative work in the show.

Top winners in each category will be entered to have their work showcased in the national Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The competition and show entry deadline is Feb. 24. The public art show and performances will take place March 3 at in the Sheridan VA’s auditorium.

Details on the show and contest may be found at sheridan.va.gov.

For additional information, contact Tami Decker at 307-751-4463 or tami.decker@va.gov.