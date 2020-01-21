SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will welcome its 27th class of Leadership Sheridan County Jan. 31.

Leadership Sheridan County is a program designed to inspire citizens to assume leadership roles in our community. One of more than 1,000 Chamber leadership development programs throughout the United States, Leadership Sheridan County challenges and prepares individuals from diverse backgrounds to become influential in determining the future of Sheridan County.

Currently Leadership Sheridan County has 370 graduates and is overseen by the Chamber’s Leadership Steering Committee, which is comprised of program graduates. The Steering Committee is responsible for selecting each year’s class using a blind process for its initial applicant selection followed by a final selection focused on class diversity. Those selected for this year’s class are:

• Craig Achord, Whitney Benefits

• Sarah Aksamit, Sheridan College

• Brad Bauer, Sheridan Community Land Trust

• Thomas Bushnell, Kennon Products

• Mikkayla DeBolt, Downtown Sheridan Association

• Julie Greer, Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College

• Hayden Heaphy, Navajo Transitional Energy Co. – Spring Creek Mine

• Georgia Knauss, SWCA Environmental Consultants

• Jonny Law, Only Co.

• Zjon May, Advanced Communications Technology (ACT)

• Jared Meacham, Vacutech

• Mandy Morris, Sheridan County Title Insurance Agency

• Shiann Panetta, First Federal Bank and Trust

• Heather Prosser, The Children’s Center

• James Rader, Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning

• Jennifer Rizer, City of Sheridan

• Karen Schumacher, Best Western Sheridan Center

• Jim Shellenberger, Elevate Asset Management

• Lily Simon, Century 21 BHJ Realty

• Brittany Sorenson, First Interstate Bank

• Mikole Soto, Chapman, Valdez and Lansing

• Paula Whitworth, Sunlight Federal Credit Union

In addition to orientation Jan. 31, the class will travel to Cheyenne in February to learn about state government and then will meet monthly to cover various aspects of leadership and visit businesses and organizations in Sheridan County. The monthly modules include: city government, health and human services, county government, economic development, community history and the arts, natural resources and education and youth services. The class will graduate in October.

For more information about Leadership Sheridan County, call 307-672-2485 or see www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.