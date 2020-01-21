By Daniel Bendtsen, Laramie Boomerang Via Wyoming News Exchange

LARAMIE — After spending a week marking-up the state’s budget last week, the Joint Appropriations Committee’s budget for the University of Wyoming looks pretty similar to the one Gov. Mark Gordon recommended in December.

Ahead of the 2021-2022 budget session, UW’s Board of Trustees had asked for its annual block grant to be increased by $15 million.

Instead, legislators on the JAC voted to craft a budget bill that would give $175.2 million to UW for each of the next two years — just enough to continue the services already funded by the Legislature’s block grant.

In UW’s budget request, the university said that $30 million would’ve been used to help hire College of Business professors to ensure its programs remain accredited, increase blockchain programming, boost the stature of the College of Agriculture, and pay for operations at the Science Initiative and Engineering Education and Research building.

Aside from the general block grant, UW Acting President Neil Theobald’s marquee budget proposal had been to ask the Legislature for an extra $10 million, to be matched by private donations, to establish a $20 million pool for increasing the number of UW professors. Gordon had recommended only providing $5 million for those endowments. The JAC sided with Gordon, but with a few more strings attached. Under the budget mark-up, 80% of that $5 million would have to be used for College of Agriculture, which was cut disproportionately during UW’s budget cuts of 2016. The other $1 million would need to be used for professorships that are part of UW’s Science Initiative and the Tier 1 Engineering Initiative.

The only addition JAC added to UW’s block grant would fund a clinical assistant professor in veterinary pathology and a diagnostic and disease investigation technician; those two positions would cost $419,000 for the biennium.

Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, said those positions are needed in the State Veterinary Laboratory to “get it up to snuff and meet the needs of producers in Wyoming.”

Sommers’ proposal would force UW to have those positions in place by September “before the livestock sale rush hits.”

“And if they’re not in place, the money goes away,” he said.

While they went along with Gordon’s recommendation to increase the UW School of Energy Resources’s operational budget by $1.3 million, legislators did do a good amount of tinkering with the budgeting for new SER projects.

One of the biggest items up for discussion was a monstrous project planned by UW: The construction of a pilot power-plant producing 25-50MW by burning coal using “flameless pressurized oxy-combustion.”

UW has already been tentatively granted $100 million from the U.S. Department of Energy for the project, which aims to produce emissions of only water and carbon dioxide.

The university had requested $23.3 million in matching funds from Legislature for that project. Gordon had opted to deny any funding.

While Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, had wanted to restore the full $23.3 million requested by UW, the House membership opted for a compromise: Adding language to the budget bill.