SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital website was unavailable Monday morning until around 10 a.m. while the hospital migrated to a new hosting environment, according to SMH Communications Director Alan Dubberly.

Users who attempted to access the site were met with an ominous message that warned “attackers might be trying to steal (their) information” through the site. Dubberly said the message was the result of planned maintenance and that the hospital’s cyber security had not been breached.

Dubberly said SMH expected the website would be back up before the end of Monday morning.