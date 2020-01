SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 9:43 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block Avoca Court, 9:53 a.m.

• Smoke detector check, 800 block Ponderosa Drive, 6:56 p.m.

Saturday

• Dumpster fire, 600 block South Carlin Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:35 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block Fort Road, 5:50 p.m.

• Structure fire assist, 50 block Beckton Road, canceled, 7:03 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Marin Street, 7:16 p.m.

Sunday

• Odor investigation, 600 block Burton Street, 1:18 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200 block Idaho Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, Brayton Lane, 3:47 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 3:41 a.m.

• Assist, West 12th Street, 4:25 a.m.

• Medical, Smith Street, 5:55 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 7:49 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 9:52 a.m.

• Trauma, West 15th Street, 11:11 a.m.

• Medical, Avoca Court, 1:07 p.m.

• Medical, Brayton Lane, 3:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 4:51 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Assist, Avoca Court, 7:32 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 2:27 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 4:44 a.m.

• Medical, Griffith Avenue, 8:08 a.m.

• Assist, Beckton Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 7:19 p.m.

• Standby, East Brundage Street, 7:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Trauma, North Main Street, 1:43 a.m.

• Medical, Main Street, 3:34 a.m.

• Trauma, North Jefferson Street, 1 p.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:47 p.m.

• Medical, West Loucks Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90 westbound, 5:59 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• DUI, Long Drive, 2:36 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Perkins Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Perkins Street, 11:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 12:22 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Kelly Drive, 12:28 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Circle Three Drive, 12:33 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 12:50 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Sumner Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Airport Road, 12:59 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 1:06 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 1:14 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Second Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Assist agency, South Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Harassment, Lewis Street, 2 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 2:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Meadowlark Lane, 2:25 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 4:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Warren Avenue, 3:48 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Bar check, Commercial Avenue, 7:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:28 a.m.

• Driver license violation, West Fifth Street, 10:15 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:07 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:08 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Street, 11:24 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Sugarview Drive, 2:25 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Main Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 11:18 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Tschirgi Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 12:54 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Perkins Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 1:39 p.m.

• Assist agency, Holloway Avenue, 1:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Brundage Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 4:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 4:21 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Fifth Street, 7:06 p.m.

• Medical, Marion Street, 7:14 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 7:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 9:53 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Linden Avenue, 9:57 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, West 14th Street, 12:36 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Probation violation, North Main Street, 1:20 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:41 a.m.

• Found property, South Canby Street, 9:25 a.m.

• Dog at large, Industrial Road, 10:32 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:30 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:06 p.m.

• Welfare check, Griffith Avenue, 2:19 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Brooks Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:25 p.m.

• Drug activity, North Main Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.

• K-9 sniff, Coffeen Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday – Sunday

• No reports available at press time.