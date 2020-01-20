CVC to host Community Conversations next week

SHERIDAN – The Center for a Vital Community will host its next round of Community Conversations on Thursday and Saturday, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The subject of this conversation is Wyoming’s current tax structure.

The session Thursday is from 2-5 p.m. and the Saturday session is from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to CVC Executive Director Amy Albrecht, Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment. The hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in the community, area residents can discuss them using the process outlined in the events.

Community Conversations take place in groups of 8-12 people with a trained facilitator. Sessions tend to last the entire three hours and snacks will be available.

Past Community Conversations subjects included experiences around being an outsider, affordable housing and public lands. All community members are invited to attend, and there is no need to sign up in advance. For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.

Whitney Center for the Arts to open new show

SHERIDAN — Whitney Center for the Arts will open a new exhibit and host a presentation from the artist Thursday from 4-7 p.m.

Nicole Foran’s “Unlocked Doors and Other Souvenirs” is a series created by combining art practices, such as traditional printmaking techniques, drawing and painting on recycled surfaces. According to Foran, “the compositions and arrangements are inspired by books, photographs and films from a time when life seemed much simpler and we had not yet had to confront our human potential for destruction.”

The event is free and open to the public in the Edward A. Whitney Gallery at Sheridan College.

For more information see nicoleforan.org.

The college is located at 1 Whitney Way.

Library organizes class on die cutting

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a class on two popular die cutting programs on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.

The course will focus on Silhouette and Cricut tutorials, to help those new to the brands learn more about them or decide which is best for his or her needs.

The class is free and open to the public.

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.