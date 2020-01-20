SHERIDAN — The State Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee voted late last week to sponsor a bill that would give Wyoming school districts the option to bill Medicaid for some special education costs.

Wyoming is currently the only state that does not receive special education funding through Medicaid. According to projections from the Wyoming Department of Health, the bill would give the state about $2 million to put toward special education in the first two years following its implementation and increase each biennium thereafter.

Similar legislative proposals have fizzled in previous sessions amid concerns from lawmakers that the program could mire school districts, and the state, in a slow, inefficient, federal program that would not solve many of the state’s most significant needs.

Wyoming Department of Health Medicaid Technology and Business Operations Unite Manager Jesse Springer said school districts would have an out through the proposed bill if it goes into effect.

“If the program is not worth it in any way, administratively burdensome or it’s too confusing, then the school districts can choose to not participate,” Springer said.

He added that the state would likely have to revisit some of the staffing and contractual costs added to school district budgets if they made the decision to discontinue the program.

The bill calls for only a handful of school districts to participate in the program initially. Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Boyd Brown spoke before the committee last Thursday and volunteered his district. Representatives from the Wyoming Department of Education said they have also heard interest from districts in Natrona and Sweetwater counties.

Lawmakers’ consideration of using Medicaid for special education funding marks a shift in their thinking.

In 2018, Wyoming legislators voted to implement a cap on special education funding for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years in an effort to reduce education spending overall.

That cap proved to be largely unpopular. During a September meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, Sheridan County School District 1 Business Manager Jeremy Smith testified that creating the cap was “dumb.”

Officials from the Wyoming Department of Health also suggested that it hadn’t worked, noting the spending limit had created a $325,000 deficit in special education funding.

Lawmakers have moved forward with legislation that would remove that spending cap ahead of next month’s Legislative session, but the concerns that led them to create the cap in the first place remain. With the state’s revenues declining — a trend that is expected to accelerate in the years to come — lawmakers have struggled to find ways to pay for growing education costs. Legislators hope taking advantage of Medicaid’s reimbursement of special education costs can prove to be part of the solution.