Lady Broncs lose on road

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls basketball traveled to Billings to face Billings Skyview High School Friday, losing 54-40.

Katie Ligocki scored the majority of points for Lady Broncs with 23 points.

The Lady Broncs return to the court next weekend with SHS boys basketball when the two teams host Thunder Basin Jan. 24.

Broncs compete in Newcastle

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School wrestling team traveled to Newcastle to compete in the 11th annual Newcastle Dogie Friday. The team fared well in competition, coming out as the first-place team with 193 points, ahead of Campbell County (191) and Hulett (132).

Individually, Jim Strobbe placed first for the Broncs, going 4-0 on the day.

Dawson Goss, Colson Coon, Brock Steel, Aston Wagenor and Chay Bales placed second.

Landon Wood and Rudy Osborne placed third for the team.

The Broncs host four Montana teams and three other Wyoming teams on their home mats Saturday for the annual Border Wars competition starting at 11 a.m. at Sheridan High School.

Broncs face three teams on road

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School boys swimming traveled to Laramie for a few duals Friday, going two for three on the day. The Broncs lost to Laramie High School as a team, 103-73; lost to Cheyenne East 95-83; and beat Campbell County, 98-57.

Bryson Shosten earned first place in the boys 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 1.93 seconds.

The 400-yard freestyle relay — made up of Shosten, Thomas Yates, Ben Patten and Isaac Otto — earned first with a time of 3:46.21.

The boys 200-yard freestyle relay of Patten, Yates, Shosten and Otto earned second with a 1:40:16.

Otto earned second place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:08.72 and earned a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.43 seconds.

Yates also earned third in the 100-yard freestyle with a 53.40. Aiden Milne finished third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:10.83).

The Broncs remain on the road as they return to the pool Saturday for the Cheyenne Invite.

Hawks shutout Wild on road

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan NA3HL Hawks traveled to Gillette Friday for their first of two games against the Gillette Wild this weekend. Sheridan won 6-0.

Briar Sylvester scored first for the Hawks, followed by Logan Syrup with two in the first period. In the second period, Kolton Wright and Blake Billings each scored one for the Hawks. In the third period, Billings struck again with the sixth and final goal of the night.

The team plays host to the Wild Saturday, with the puck dropping at 7 p.m. on the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center.

Tongue River basketball hosts Wright

DAYTON — Tongue River High School girls and boys basketball teams hosted Wright High School Friday, with the girls beat the guests 41-34 and the boys won.

The boys had fairly even scoring among Eagles players, with Braden McCafferty leading the charge with 13 points, followed by Sam Patterson with 12, Eli Cummins with 11 and Nick Summers with 10.

Both teams travel to cross-county rival Big Horn High School Saturday for nonconference action at 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. with the girls tipping off first.

ACHS compete at Little Six

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School girls and boys basketball teams did not fare well in the first two days of the Little Six basketball tournament in Meeteetse Thursday and Friday.

The girls lost to the hosts Thursday, 38-34, and the boys also fell to Meeteetse, 67-43. The Lady Panthers’ Friday game scores against Ten Sleep and Fort Washakie, as well as the Panthers’ Ten Sleep and Dubois, were unavailable by press time on Friday.

The Lady Panthers and Panthers are not scheduled for Saturday’s action in the tournament in Meeteetse.