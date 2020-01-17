SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School girls and boys basketball teams lost to Kelly Walsh High School Thursday night in Casper.

The Lady Broncs lost 62-52. Sheridan entered halftime trailing 33-22 and was outscored 22-8 in the second quarter. The team was led by Mollie Morris with 14 points followed by Annie Mitzel and Katie Ligocki who each scored 11 points.

The Broncs lost 65-57. Sheridan led 31-28 at halftime and entered the final quarter with a 49-47 lead Kelly Walsh outscored Sheridan 18-8 in the final quarter. The Broncs were led by Gus Wright with 16 points.