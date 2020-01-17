SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:53 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Terra Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
• Smoke detector issue, 900 block Ponderosa Avenue, 6:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Carlin Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Damaged property, East Sixth Street, 1:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.
• Stalking, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, Works Street, 2:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fairway Lane, 5:59 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.
• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 9:40 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sibley Circle, 11:13 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 1:23 a.m.
• Assault simple, Lane Lane, 12:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Tschirgi Street, 3:28 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Brian L. Edwards, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Aaron J. Nash, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8