SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Whitney Way, 12:53 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700 block Terra Avenue, 5:41 p.m.

• Smoke detector issue, 900 block Ponderosa Avenue, 6:02 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:24 a.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 11:23 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Parker Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Loucks Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, South Carlin Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Sixth Street, 1:13 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 2:05 p.m.

• Stalking, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, Works Street, 2:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fairway Lane, 5:59 p.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:37 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 9:40 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Sibley Circle, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 1:23 a.m.

• Assault simple, Lane Lane, 12:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Tschirgi Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Allen Avenue, 4:48 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brian L. Edwards, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Aaron J. Nash, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 8