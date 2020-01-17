Annual Rising Star of the West scholarship contest kicks off

SHERIDAN — KEVN Black Hills FOX recently announced its 14th annual Rising Star of the West Scholarship contest. This year, thanks to Monument Health, the total value of scholarships is once again at $7,500. The first place winner will receive a $4,000 college scholarship, with $2,000 for second place, $1,000 for third place and $500 for fourth place.

High school students will have the opportunity to present commentaries on KEVN Black Hills FOX News on topics important to them. Viewers will then be able to view those videos at blackhillsfox.com and help pick the four finalists and the eventual winner.

Students who wish to participate need to shoot a short (1 minute) video of them talking about any subject that interests them. They don’t need to be elaborate productions since those videos won’t run on air. The videos need to be submitted to KEVN Black Hills FOX, along with an entry form, by Feb. 21. The 20 students selected for the contest will tape their commentaries at the KEVN Black Hills FOX studios to air beginning in March. The four weekly winners will become finalists and will tape four more commentaries on four common topics to air during the finals of the contest beginning in April.

Interested students can get entry forms and rules at www.blackhillsfox.com.

Classic westerns to continue at WYO

SHERIDAN — The Classic Western Film Series at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will continue this weekend.

Each screening will feature a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia in each film. Started in 2010 by then board member Gene Sturlin and now board chair, each film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The remainder of the lineup for this year includes “The Sheepman” on Jan. 19 starring Glenn Ford, Shirley MacLaine and Leslie Nielson, hosted by Leslie Nielson’s daughter, Thea Disney; and Cecil B. DeMillie’s rousing locomotor “Union Pacific” with Barbara Stanwyck and Joel McCrea Jan. 26.

All films begin at 2 p.m. The cost to attend is $12.50 for adults, seniors and military members and $7 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at wyotheater.com, by phone at 307-672-9084 or at the WYO box office, located at 42 N. Main St.