SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a screening of “All My Sons” via National Theatre Live Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

NTL is the National Theatre’s project to broadcast theater to cinemas in the UK and internationally. NTL launched in June 2009 and has been experienced by more than 5.5 million people in more than 2,000 venues around the world — including the WYO.

“All My Sons” tells the story of hard choices and harder knocks in 1947 America. With the return of a figure from the past, a family deals with long-buried truths that surface.

Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com, at the WYO box office at 42 N. Main St. or by phone at 307-672-9084.