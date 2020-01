SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s and women’s basketball teams lost on the road to Casper College Wednesday evening.

The Generals lost in a high scoring competition, 111-103. The Generals were led by JoVon McClanahan with 50 points in the game. The team moves to 13-6 on the season and 1-2 in Region IX North competition.

The Lady Generals lost 92-33. The Lady Generals move to 11-6 on the season and 2-1 in Region IX North competition.