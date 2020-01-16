SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Smoke in building, 1500 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Activated smoke detector, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 5:35 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.

• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 7:42 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• RMA assist, Woodlawn Park Drive, 8:35 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 a.m.

• Damaged property, Brooks Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Rape cold, Mydland Road, 9:35 a.m.

• Removal of subject, West Burkitt Street, 10:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, First Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.

• Accident delayed, Harrison Street, 11:37 a.m.

• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 2:47 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 3:35 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Littering, East Brundage Lane, 5:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

• Assist agency, Woodland Park Road, 8:43 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 and Highway 345, Ranchester, 8:25 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 8:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Woodland Park Road, 3:43 p.m.

• Medical, Woodland Park Road, 8:34 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Jessica L. Dierking, 35, Sheridan, courtesy hold, other jurisdiction, arrested by Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation

• Joshua A. Meyers, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 8