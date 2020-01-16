SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Smoke in building, 1500 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 5:35 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block West 13th Street, 7:42 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, Woodlawn Park Drive, 8:35 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:01 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:02 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 a.m.
• Damaged property, Brooks Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Rape cold, Mydland Road, 9:35 a.m.
• Removal of subject, West Burkitt Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, First Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 11:22 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Harrison Street, 11:37 a.m.
• Fraud, Dunnuck Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 2:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Fifth Street, 3:35 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 12th Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Littering, East Brundage Lane, 5:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Woodland Park Road, 8:43 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 and Highway 345, Ranchester, 8:25 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 8:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Woodland Park Road, 3:43 p.m.
• Medical, Woodland Park Road, 8:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Jessica L. Dierking, 35, Sheridan, courtesy hold, other jurisdiction, arrested by Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation
• Joshua A. Meyers, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8