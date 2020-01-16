SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will host a free legal clinic for veterans, with legal services provided by attorneys with the Sheridan and Johnson County Bar Association, from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The clinic is for civil issues only — not criminal cases except minor misdemeanor charges like traffic tickets. This includes issues like divorce, child custody, guardianship, power of attorney, small claims court-type issues, neighbor disputes, etc.

Priority will be given to veterans who are currently inpatient clients at the Sheridan VA. Any veteran not seen during the clinic will be put on a list (if they wish) and will be followed up with by an attorney. Attorneys will not have access to VA records unless they go through the regular HIPPA and VA process, and the VA will not have access to any records or files the attorneys may make, nor the content of what was discussed between the veteran and the attorney.

Veterans interested in this clinic should contact the Sheridan VA Veterans Justice Outreach Program Coordinator Karl Jantz at karl.jantz@va.gov or 307-675-3375.

The clinic will take place at the Sheridan VA in auditorium (Building 61), located at 1898 Fort Road in Sheridan.