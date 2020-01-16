SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community will host its next round of Community Conversations on Jan. 23 and Jan. 25, at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Room at 61 S. Gould St.

The subject of this conversation is Wyoming’s current tax structure.

The session Jan. 23 is from 2-5 p.m. and the Jan. 25 session is from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to CVC Executive Director Amy Albrecht, Community Conversations is a way to talk about tough subjects where everyone can contribute their thoughts and experiences in a safe and constructive environment. The hope is that when difficult or divisive issues come up in the community, area residents can discuss them using the process outlined in the events.

Community Conversations take place in groups of 8-12 people with a trained facilitator. Sessions tend to last the entire three hours and snacks will be available.

Past Community Conversations subjects included experiences around being an outsider, affordable housing and public lands.

All community members are invited to attend, and there is no need to sign up in advance. For more information, contact Julie Greer at the CVC, 307-675-0833.