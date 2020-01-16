SHERIDAN — The annual Creative Arts Festival for veterans sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary is currently seeking entries.

The competition is open to all veterans enrolled with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, but all veterans are invited to enter their creative work in the show.

Top winners in each category will be entered to have their work showcased in the national Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The competition and show entry deadline is Feb. 24. The public art show and performances will take place March 3 at in the Sheridan VA’s auditorium.

Details on the show and contest may be found at sheridan.va.gov.

For additional information, contact Tami Decker at 307-751-4463 or tami.decker@va.gov.