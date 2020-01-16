SHERIDAN — Richard Burridge and Averyona Devries will marry May 23, 2020, at Montana Wildflower Weddings in Roberts, Montana, and will reside in Casper.

Burridge is the son of Rich and Monica Burridge of Big Horn. After graduating from Buffalo High School he began and still continues his work in the oil field industry. Burridge currently resides in Casper.

Devries is the son of Rhonda Perrie of Thermopolis. Devries lost her father last summer. After graduating high school she attended Carrington College in Boise, Idaho, where she received an associate degree in dental hygiene. Devries lives and works in Casper.