SHERIDAN — Local organizations focused on work to raise awareness about human trafficking have a number of upcoming events that include fundraisers and informational sessions.

On Jan. 22, Black Tooth Brewing Company will host a bingo night to benefit the nonprofit group Uprising. Two locals started Uprising to confront sex trafficking and exploitation in Sheridan County, Wyoming and beyond. The duo aims to educate youth, vulnerable adults, parents, community members and professionals about protecting themselves and those they love.

On Jan. 23, Compass Center for Families and Sheridan KidsLife will host Uprising for a parent and caregiver class about human trafficking and exploitation. The class is for individuals ages 18 and older but is free and open to the public. The class will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Sheridan KidsLife, located at 426 W. Alger St.

On Jan. 25, the American Association of University Women will offer a human trafficking presentation by Uprising founder Alexandra Stevenson, who will share her story about human trafficking. The presentation will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the Thorne-Rider Campus Center at Sheridan College, located at 1 Whitney Way. The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information on any of the above events, email info@uprisingwyo.org.